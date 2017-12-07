Lea Michele flees the wildfires in California

Lea Michele has evacuated her Los Angeles home due to the wildfires in California.

The former 'Glee' star has revealed that her neighbourhood is being affected by the dangerous wildfires and she has, therefore, decided to relocate to another part of the country because she doesn't want to "risk anything".

Speaking prior to The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast, Lea shared: "It's so crazy because yesterday when there were those duel fires, I had such a strong feeling and then when I woke up this morning - thankfully, I woke up early for this event - and when everyone was coming to get me ready, they said we gotta go so I just threw my cat in my bag and I left.

"[My house is] nearby. I'm someone who doesn't risk anything."

The 31-year-old actress' house could still emerge from the wildfires unscathed, but Lea wasn't willing to take any risks with her own safety.

Instead, the brunette beauty decided to seek shelter at the home of 'Fashion Police' co-host Brad Goreski.

Lea told E! News: "I'd rather just be safe so I packed everything up and I went to Brad Goreski's house. Everything will be fine but it's just better to be safe than sorry."

This comes shortly after Lea admitted she loves living in California because it allows her to exercise in the outdoors.

The New York-born star explained: "What's super easy for me is hiking because I live near some really great trails. I can literally get in my car, drive for less than a minute and be on the top of a mountain 20 minutes later.

"It is so spiritually incredible as well as physically - I look for workouts that have to be also good for my spirit as much as they are for my body. I can't be at a gym with crazy music playing and people looking at themselves in the mirror."