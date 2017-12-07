Corey Feldman threatens to release tape in which he names Hollywood 'predators'

Corey Feldman intends to release the audio recording of a police interview in which he accuses famous Hollywood figures of abusing him.

The 46-year-old former actor - who has repeatedly claimed to have been the victim of child molestation in the 80s - has revealed he has found a copy of his 1993 interview with investigators and Corey is now threatening to post the recording online.

He wrote on Twitter: "SO NOW THE POLICE R SAYING THEY HAV A COPY OF MY 93 INTERVIEW, BUT THEY CANT RELEASE IT! WELL GUESS WHAT....SO DO I! I WAS RUMMAGING THRU MY GARAGE & CAME UPON THE OLD CASSETTE COPY THE SBPD MADE 4 ME! I HAD NEVER RELEASED IT, BUT NOW I WILL! MAYBE THERES STILL HOPE.... (sic)"

Corey's comments came in response to the news that Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office had located a recording of his 1993 interview, which was conducted as part of their investigation into allegations made against Michael Jackson.

Previously, the police had denied that the tape ever existed.

In October, Corey insisted he had given police the names of the men who had abuse him - but the police ignored his accusations.

And earlier this week, Sheriff's Office spokesman Kelly Hoover confirmed in a statement that the tape did, in fact, exist after all.

She said: "Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff's Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation.

"In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff's Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman's interview was located.

"The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release."