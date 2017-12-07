Emily Ratajkowski hits back at 'sexists'

Emily Ratajkowski thinks it's sexist to tell women what to wear.

The 26-year-old actress - who has been widely criticised for her own flesh-baring posts on Instagram - is "disappointed" by some of the reaction to the allegations made against Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein, with some women suggesting that their female counterparts should dress more modestly to lower their risk of being harassed.

In a statement posted on her Twitter account, Emily responded: "In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about "modesty" and about "responsibility" as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it "easier" for the rest of the world. I'm tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear a short skirt or if I post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn't about adjusting, it's about freedom and choice. (sic)"

Emily's statement comes shortly after she claimed appearing in sexy photoshoots is empowering for women like herself.

She explained: "To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her.

"The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex - those are my decisions and they shouldn't be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologise for that."

However, Emily's explanation was subsequently slammed by TV personality Piers Morgan, who described the London-born star as a "bimbo".

Responding to Emily's feminism claims, he said: "I don't know quite what she is. She's a global bimbo."