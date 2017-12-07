Canadian filmmaker makes Oscar short list

Toronto native Davina Pardo was in the midst of furiously refreshing the Academy Awards website when an email popped into her inbox with thrilling news.

Pardo learned her documentary "116 Cameras," about Anne Frank's stepsister Eva Schloss, is among the 10 contenders in the running for a documentary short film Oscar nomination.

Pardo, who worked as David Cronenberg's assistant for two years before moving to the U.S. for film school, said she had been anxiously awaiting the news.

"I had been refreshing (the Oscar) website because I knew the announcement was coming ... and then I ended up getting an email directly from them," she said. "I was thrilled."

The documentary, a 15-minute USA-UK co-production, explores trauma, memory and technology through 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Schloss. The film captures the process of Schloss retelling her memories in front of an array of cameras to create an interactive hologram of her that can interact with future generations.

Pardo said she decided to make the film after learning about the hologram project from an Associated Press article a few years ago. She was fascinated, Pardo said, but didn't immediately know how to feel about the project.

"Sometimes that's the best way to go into a film, just not knowing exactly what it means and what you feel about something," she said.

The hologram initiative was started by the University of Southern California's Shoah Foundation in an effort to preserve the stories of Holocaust survivors.

"Growing up in Toronto, we always had survivors coming to our classrooms, and often it was someone's grandmother or grandfather," Pardo said. "That history was so close to us.

"When I read about the project, it sort of drove home the shift that was happening with the living history of the Holocaust. I thought it was a good moment to look back and think about what the role of the Holocaust survivor has been, and what it means for them now, to be preserving their story in a new way."