Coco Austin compares her pregnancy to 'human liposuction'

Coco Austin has compared her pregnancy to "human liposuction."

The 'Ice and Coco' star welcomed her little girl Chanel into the world two years ago and, although most women gain a lot of weight during their pregnancy and then find it hard to lose the extra pounds, she's convinced the toddler actually "sucked all the fat" out of her while she was growing inside her.

And for Coco - who is married to rapper-and-actor Ice-T - the weight gain came after she delivered Chanel.

Speaking to Life and Style magazine, the busty blonde said: "I call Chanel my human liposuction! I was a lot bigger, then when I got pregnant with her she sucked the fat out of me. I was like, 'What the heck? I need to be pregnant my whole life!'

"Then when I had her, that's when the weight came back on. It easily came on faster - but now that I'm a mom I don't [worry] so much about being in shape."

But, although she has to work a little harder on the running machine these days, the 38-year-old former model is a lot more comfortable with her body and embraces her extra curves.

And Coco is looking forward to enjoying some of her favorite festive treats over the Christmas period.

She explained: "It's weird because you change [once you have a baby]. Your mentality changes so much and you think, 'I don't need it as much. I'm a mother. I don't need to have zero per cent fat.' I'm more about being relaxed and comfortable, and for the holidays, you gotta just eat. You shouldn't be on a diet or counting calories - you're just not a happy person. I love food. After the holidays just start slow.

"When I turned 30 years old, I never did cardio in my life, but I started to need it and once I did I started losing more fat. I had to hit the treadmill a little more - but it's a must -have after you hit 30. Even if you just walk around the block."