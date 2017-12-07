Daisy Ridley's special requests

Daisy Ridley had to get her 'Star Wars' costumes lined because she has sensitive skin.

The 25-year-old actress portrays Rey in the sci-fi saga and will be making her second outing in 'The Last Jedi' and she has revealed that she has to have extra care taken for her space clothes because the fabrics used for her attire irritate her skin meaning the inside of her garments lined with softer materials to prevent any discomfort while filming.

The brunette beauty told E! News: "There's very little that's glam , truly. I get sensitive skin to itchy costumes but luckily the wonderful costume department lines my stuff. Taking off the garbs to go for a wee - that's not too easy. That's pretty good though, slumming it together."

And Daisy has revealed her parents, Chris Ridley and Louise Fawkner-Corbett, can attest for the poor working environment, as one day when they visited the set they were "knee deep in mud".

She added: "And I think my parents can attest for that, they came to my last film set and they were knee deep in mud, sort of searching for craft, somewhere to sit, wondering where the media tent was."

Despite Daisy's successful career in the entertainment industry, her relatives are not fazed by her celebrity status and still view her as "still their kids".

She said: "I'm not a Hollywood star; I'm an actress. Let's be real! I'm an actress. So when I go home I am still their child who does acting for a living. But there are other children who do other things for a living, we are still their kids."

The 'Star Wars' franchise is comprised of a huge cast that includes actors such as John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac but Daisy has revealed that she and her co-stars do not socialize much outside of work.

Asked if she enjoys meeting up with her colleagues off set, she said: "There was a night that I think Adam was around, so me and him got together for a little drinkie-poo. John and I weren't working together so much, but we would see each other in the day. That's really the only time I can think of, actually! And it's interesting, because on 'Murder on the Orient Express', we were getting together every weekend. [But] it's very long days, so that's actually the only time I can think of. That can't be!"