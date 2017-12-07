Sophie Turner: Game of Thrones is a blessing and curse

Sophie Turner said being in 'Game of Thrones' is both a "blessing and a curse".

The 21-year-old actress has portrayed Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show since season one and is currently filming for the eighth and final season, and the popularity of the show attracted a number of great actors including Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.

However, as the show was her first acting career, Sophie admitted she put all the stars on "pedestals" but said the thought of not working with them is "almost excruciating".

In an interview with Variety, Sophie said: "My standards have definitely been raised. It's a blessing and a curse, 'Game of Thrones being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, working with the best crew. "It makes you a bit of a snob, I think. And because it was my first job, the actors on 'Game of Thrones' are the people I learned to act from.

"I learned to act watching Lena and Peter and Maisie [Williams] and Kit [Harington] and all of these different people.

"I put them all on such pedestals. The thought of not working with them is almost excruciating to me. They've been my growing up."

The eighth season marks the end of the show and Sophie said it was the first - in the whole of the show's history - that all the cast were there during the read-through.

She said: "When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional.

"For the first time in 'Thrones' history, we had everyone there. All of the Americans wanted to come over.

"Every single cast member was pretty much there. We're all kind of feeling the end of it coming.