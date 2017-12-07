Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's PDA at party

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were "very touchy" at a party in Miami on Wednesday (06.12.17).

The 34-year-old reality star and his model girlfriend are enjoying a vacation in Florida for Art Basel, and as part of their fun, they spent the evening at a glamourous party for DuJour magazine, which currently features the 19-year-old beauty on the cover, at the Confidante Hotel and couldn't hide their affection for one another.

The couple - who wore coordinating black outfits - posed separately on the red carpet, but sources told People magazine they were "very touchy" and were seen "chatting and kissing throughout the night."

Over 700 people - including director Michael Bay, model Karolina KorkovÃ¡ and musician Paul Shaffer - were in attendance, and though Scott and Sofia seemed devoted to one another, they also took time to mingle and chat with other people, including DuJour publisher Jason Binn and former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine.

It was recently claimed friends of Scott - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - think Sofia is a good influence on the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star.

A source said recently: "She's been great for him. She's made a big impact on his life and hasn't partied at all since they met. They've been travelling together to Mexico, New York and Venice and just hanging out. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy."

Meanwhile, Sofia previously revealed Lionel is "very supportive" of her relationship with Scott.

Sofia said: "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means."