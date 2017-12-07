Canadian members of Oscars academy welcome code of conduct

TORONTO — When Toronto-based sound editor Jane Tattersall received an email from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week announcing a new code of conduct it seemed an obvious move — but a very necessary one.

"I thought, 'I hope you wouldn't tolerate this behaviour anyway, but why not be specific about it? It doesn't do you any service to not say these words, not to put in writing that this is wrong,'" said Tattersall, who became a member of the academy earlier this year.

Sexual harassment and assault allegations have been pouring out of the industry for months now, and many organizations have revisited their codes of conduct or policies surrounding the problem.

But it seemed to send a big message to many in the industry when the academy — which oversees the Oscars — explicitly released its first code of conduct for its 8,427 members Wednesday.

The academy says its board may now suspend or expel those who violate the code or who "compromise the integrity" of the organization.

"The academy is an incredibly well respected institution and symbol of the entertainment business, of Hollywood," said Tattersall. "The fact that they're making the statement, I think, is a comment about the brand of the academy and how much they want to maintain it.

"It's also a comment that ... a lot of behaviour has been tacitly allowed to continue for many years and this will be the beginning of the end of it. So I think it's a symbol, but I think it's a very strong symbol."

The code comes after the academy expelled producer Harvey Weinstein in October. It states that members must "behave ethically by upholding the academy's values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."

"There is no place in the academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency," reads the statement.

"The academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality."