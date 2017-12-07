David Cassidy snubbed daughter in will

David Cassidy left his daughter out of his will.

The 67-year-old singer - who passed away aged 67 in November - was estranged from Katie Cassidy for several years, though they had reconciled before his death, and so his legal arrangements reflected the distance between them, leaving his $150,000 assets to son Beau.

The Blast obtained a copy of the will, which stated: "Any references to his 'child or children' are only to Beau and not to Katie ... It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.!

In addition, the former 'Partridge Family' star left his music memorabilia to his half-siblings Shaun, Ryan and Patrick.

David's relationship with 31-year-old Katie was said to have been complicated, and the 'Arrow' actress was mostly raised by her mother, model Sherry Williams, and stepfather Richard Benedon.

And in 2009, the 'Could It Be Forever' singer - who had Beau, 26, with third wife Sue Shrifin - said of his daughter: "Because I didn't raise her, I didn't have to parent her."

According to the Miami Herald, David and Katie didn't spent much time together but the reason for their rift was unclear.

Despite the distance between them, the 'Flash' star recently revealed her father's last words will inspire her throughout the rest of her life.

She tweeted: "My father's last words were 'So much wasted time'.

"This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you. (sic)."