Chrissy Teigen fell in love in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend "fell in love" in Lake Como.

The couple - who have 19-month-old daughter Luna and are expecting another baby together - have travelled the world together but nothing will ever live up to their "magical and perfect" first vacation to Italy.

Chrissy said: "The very first time John and I went [to Lake Como], we were in our first year of dating and it was so magical.

"We say we fell in love there because it was such a beautiful place and the timing was perfect for us to take our relationship to the next level.

"I remember crying when it was over because I wondered if anything could be so perfect again."

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star and her singer husband married in Lake Como in 2013, shot the video for John's single 'All of Me' there and have also made a trip there with their daughter, and Chrissy is happy they've been able to go back so many times.

She added in an interview for Chase Sapphire's 'Talking Travel' series: "Luckily, we've gotten the chance to go back there many times since then.

"Lake Como will always have a special place in my heart. Venice has so much charm, Florence has the best food, but Lake Como will always be my favourite place."

And if she doesn't get to go to Lake Como, the 32-year-old model loves to visit other parts of Italy with her 38-year-old husband and their daughter.

She gushed: "We go every year, and every year I love it.