Dakota Fanning worries she needs more

Dakota Fanning worries she should be doing more than just acting.

The 23-year-old star fears she isn't doing "enough" in her life and career when compared to other movie stars, and thinks that, where once it was considered "cheesy" to pursue other avenues, it is now expected.

But if Dakota does decide to explore something new, she wants it to be "authentic".

She said: ""I do have moments where I feel like nowadays being just an actor isn't enough. I was listening to 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified', which I love, and I was like, [in a paranoid whisper] 'She's an actor. Now she has a podcast... am I supposed to get a podcast?!' It used to be that if you were an actor and you did certain things, it was cheesy, but things are changing so much. I like that the lines are blurred and you're allowed to do those things. I just don't know if I have anything I would feel authentic doing yet, because we can tell when it's not real, right? When somebody doesn't actually believe in what they're doing?"

The 'War of the Worlds' actress is pleased she grew up surrounded by "strong" women because it has given her confidence and self-belief.

She told the new issue of Britain's Marie Claire magazine: "Seeing my mom be a stay-at-home mom, I saw the strength in that; in choosing to dedicate her life to being the best mom...

"I remember promoting 'The Runaways' and being asked, 'Have you ever been told you couldn't do something because you were a girl?' And I was like, 'No, I haven't' and I realised that in growing up with very strong women, I [always had] the feeling there was nothing I couldn't do."

Dakota rose to prominence in 'I Am Sam' when she was just seven years old and she thinks it's funny that she's been able to do her fair share of partying while avoiding criticism and questions over her lifestyle as she's grown up.

She said: "It always cracks me up when people talk about how I haven't gone off the rails - which I have not, by any means - but you know, I'm a normal person. I love a party and I love having people over for any occasion since I've had my own apartment in New York. I'm always like, 'You can stay with me!' I don't cook, but I make cocktails. I make a good margarita."