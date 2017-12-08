Chrissy Teigen talks Thai heritage

Chrissy Teigen learned to embrace her Thai heritage through food.

The 32-year-old model confessed she used to be "embarrassed" of the strong smells that came from her mother's home cooking, but now she has learned to love them.

Chrissy told PEOPLE: "My mom, Pepper, who lives with us, is from there and is constantly cooking Thai recipes at home.

"I used to be embarrassed of Thai food's weird smells as a little kid (especially the strong garlic scent), but now I crave all of the different Thai spices and use endless amounts of garlic in my recipes. I've come to be proud of my heritage, instead of shying away from it."

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who is currently expecting her second child with singer husband John Legend - recently took part in an episode of Chase Sapphire's 'Talking Travel' series where she gave top chef Anthony Bourdain a tour of Thailand, which she said made her feel like, "a cool kid."

Chrissy added: "Although I'm not great at speaking Thai, it was amazing eating authentic boat noodles, visiting the Taling Chan floating market in Thonburi, and learning Muay Thai fighting."

And now she can't wait to show 19-month-old daughter Luna the country where her family are from.

Chrissy said: "I can't wait to go back and show Luna such an important part of her heritage. I have cousins and aunts and uncles there in a village called Korat."

The model - who released her first cookbook in 2016 titled 'Cravings', and is currently developing her second one - recently took to Twitter to share her shock at the size of her growing baby bump.

Chrissy asked: "Can someone just be honest with me and tell me if it's normal to get bigger, faster with second baby? because I am getting big, fast, and everyone's go-to is "it's that second baby!" but they're lying. I know it. I can handle the truth just tell me. it's not normal is it (sic)"