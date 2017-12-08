Caitlyn Jenner reunited with dog

Caitlyn Jenner has been reunited with her dog after the pooch went missing when high winds tore off her roof.

The 68-year-old reality star was left fearing the worst after returning to her Malibu abode on Thursday (07.12.17) to find the roof had been torn off and her canine companion Bertha was missing, but fortunately her four-legged friend was later found.

A rep for the star told PEOPLE: "It was awful. We all thought Bertha was buried under that wreckage.

"Nowhere to be found last night nor this morning."

Caitlyn is said to have gone to dinner only to return to find part of her roof had been sheared off with some of it in the swimming pool and in other parts of her property.

According to Deadline, she entered the house but couldn't find her pooch and later had to call in crew to remove the debris.

Fortunately, one of the workers said they had seen a dog on the way up to her house and it turned out to be her missing mutt.

