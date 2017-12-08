Hillary Duff gets new tattoo as a tribute to Bette Davis

Hilary Duff's new tattoo is a tribute to the late Bette Davis.

The 30-year-old beauty has honoured the American actress - who died in 1989, aged 81 - by having Bette's famous quote "Take Fountain" elegantly etched on her right arm by tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who's taken to his Instagram account to show off his work.

He captioned the picture: "Just a super tiny reminder on @hilaryduff , one of the best tips when you are driving in LA via #bettedavis (sic)."

The 'So Yesterday' hitmaker recently revealed she had gone under the needle, but kept details of the new tattoo close to her chest.

Alongside a short video of Hilary laying on the chair with her arm stretched out, she wrote: "Always a good hang @_dr_woo_ (sic)."

Bette - who is known for starring in the 1931 movie 'Bad Sister' - coined the term "Take Fountain" during an interview with Johnny Carson, in which she was asked about the best way for an actress to make it into Hollywood.

The movie icon's quote refers to the shortcut via Fountain Avenue in Hollywood, California, which cuts out the traffic around Santa Monica and Sunset Boulevard.

However, this is not the only tattoo Hilary - who has five-year-old son Luca with Mike Comrie - boasts, as she has previously admitted she has over 12 inkings on her body.

Despite her ever-increasing number of tattoos, Hilary doesn't like to see them "all the time".

Speaking previously, she said: "I have a bunch of little guys inside my arms. I think that part of me loves tattoos and part of me doesn't want the full commitment to getting to see them all the time.