Casey Affleck's salary revealed in court documents

Casey Affleck earns an annual salary of $400,000, according to his divorce documents.

The 42-year-old actor's marriage to Summer Phoenix - the younger sister of Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix - was officially ended earlier this year and in the official court documents, Casey's annual earnings have been revealed.

Summer, 38, filed for divorce on July 31 after nearly 10 years of marriage to the star, who is the younger brother of fellow actor Ben Affleck.

In the court filing, Summer stated that the couple - who are the parents of two boys, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9 - separated in November 2015, even though it only became public knowledge in March last year.

At the time of their split, a spokesperson for the duo insisted that they remained on good terms.

The rep said: "Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends."

The high-profile pair actually settled their divorce agreement just a few days after Summer filed.

Of the split, a source previously explained: "Casey will not contest spousal support for his soon to be ex-wife. The divorce has been settled amicably."

Casey even thanked Summer during his acceptance speech at the 2017 Academy Awards, where he collected the Best Actor gong for his starring role in the Kenneth Lonergan-directed drama 'Manchester by the Sea'.

Casey said: "Despite how I might think that I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much.