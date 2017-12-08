Matt Lauer and his wife 'are still living together'

Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque are still living together - despite rumours to the contrary.

The 59-year-old TV presenter was fired from the 'Today' show in November following a "detailed complaint by a colleague" submitted to bosses, which came after a string of other allegations were made against him by current and former NBC staff, but Matt and his wife are still living together at their home in Sag Harbor, New York.

It was recently suggested that their marriage is on the rocks after the duo - who have three children together - were both spotted without their wedding rings.

But a source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "His only focus right now is his family.

"He's with them in the Hamptons and he's working on keeping a low profile while he deals with this tough situation."

By contrast, an insider recently claimed that Annette fled their home and headed back to her native country after he was accused of "inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace".

She was rumoured to have returned to Amsterdam in the Netherlands with their children - Romy, 14, Thijs, 11, and Jack, 16 - following the allegations made against her husband.

The source claimed: "Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country."

The former model - who has been married to the TV star for 20 years - filed for divorce from Matt in 2006, claiming he was controlling and insisting she suffered "cruel and inhumane" treatment from him due to his "extreme anger."

However, Annette withdrew the divorce papers a month later amid rumours Matt had offered her a $5 million deal to remain in the marriage.