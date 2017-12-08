Calvin Harris asked to remix The Spice Girls

Calvin Harris has been urged to fulfil a promise to release his own remix of the Spice Girls hit '2 Become 1'.

The 'Feels' DJ reportedly pledged to release the unlikely track if gay marriage was legalised in Australia, and he is now under pressure to stay true to his word after the law was recently changed Down Under.

DJ Filip Odzak - who met Calvin backstage after the Stereosonic festival in Sydney in 2012 - told the Power Pack radio show: "I don't know how it came up, but we were talking about what your bridal dance would be. I said - being a lifelong devoted Spice Girls fan - that mine would be '2 Become 1'. My world is still 'Spiceworld', and I really haven't moved beyond 1997.

"Then we got on to the topic of why it wouldn't happen, because there is no gay marriage yet. He was in shock: 'No! I thought it was totally legal in Australia.' Somehow we just made the pact - 'When they finally legalise it, you can do a remix for me.'

"He probably thought it was a complete laugh and a joke, and doing it to impress a pretty girl next to me, but I have been holding on to it ever since. He did put his number in my phone, so I was dead serious about it"

And in a text to the Scottish DJ, which he has published on social media, Filip wrote: "We made a deal, sealed with a handshake - that you would remix Spice Girls '2 Become 1' when marriage equality was finally legalised in Australia. Well it just happened today.

"For five years I've been waiting for this! I'm very excited to hear what you do with this iconic track to celebrate this momentous occasion. A deal is a deal!"