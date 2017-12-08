Meghan Trainor: My boyfriend has changed my life

Meghan Trainor says her boyfriend Daryl Sabara is responsible for transforming her life.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has revealed that the American actor has actively encouraged her to exercise more and the health-conscious lifestyle he's advocated means Meghan now feels happier and healthier than ever before.

Of her romance, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who previously underwent surgery on her vocal chords - shared: "He's changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook.

"He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally. After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, 'You want to workout?' and I was like, 'No, but OK.' But now I love it. I'm obsessed with it, and I've never felt better."

Meghan is also excited about her new reality TV show on Fox, 'The Four: Battle for Stardom'.

The chart-topping singer promised that the programme will be unlike anything else that is currently on the air.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she explained: "I was really excited because it's brand new and it's not what you've seen before.

"It's very fresh and the reward is so amazing - how they actually give you an opportunity to work with people in the music industry and to have a chance to be heard on the radio - that's just a no brainer for me."

Meanwhile, Meghan previously insisted she would never turn to plastic surgery to alter her appearance.

Despite facing outside pressures, Meghan revealed she didn't see the appeal in going under the knife.