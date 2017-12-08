Cara Delevingne is spending New Year's Eve in the Maldives.

The 25-year-old model is jetting off to the South Asian country to ring in 2018, and the star is "so happy" to be celebrating on a beach, basking in the sunshine, and carrying out water sports, because she feels she needs some down time.

Speaking about her festive plans to Refinery29, the 'Suicide Squad' actress said: "New Year's Eve, I'm going to the Maldives. I'm so happy I'm going away on holiday, I finally get to just go on a beach and just do nothing.

"But just swimming, scuba diving and reading and doing sport, yoga, meditation, reading my books, catching up on work and that kind of stuff."

But regardless of how long Cara sits under the sun, she's claimed she still cannot get a tan in "any way, shape or form".

She explained: "Unfortunately I cannot get a tan in any way, shape or form, which is sad because I just love to lie in the sun. "

The 'Mirror, Mirror' author is set for a busy 2018 as she wants to continue writing, acting and her music ventures, as well as her philanthropic work.

When asked about the projects she has lined up in 2018, Cara said: "Just to continue writing and to continue with my music and acting and still trying to develop stories for women, about women, made by women, and to get women's voices heard as much as possible. And I'm setting up a charity foundation that I can link all my brands to, which can give back and hopefully I can go back to Uganda as well at some point.

"What else? I want to direct someday too, there's so many things, so we'll see."