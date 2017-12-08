Chris Pratt comes under fire after praising hunter

Chris Pratt has come under fire after congratulating a hunter who shared a picture of a slaughtered deer.
The 38-year-old actor - who is currently promoting his latest film, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - took to Twitter for a recent Q&A, but after being asked what his favourite animal is to kill, he was soon bombarded by fans.
In response to a fan's photo of herself and a deer she had just murdered, Chris said: "I like it all but it's hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer! (sic)"
However, his comment caused an uproar as people responded to his tweet, with one chiming in: "2017 and people still hunt? STILL?? Literally how (sic)"
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star replied in a tweet - which he has since deleted - detailing how someone goes about hunting.
He said: "Literally? People hunt by using modern firearm, archery or muzzle loading equipment.
"There's an application process for licenses and tags which are available only during short, strictly enforced seasons.
"One must complete a hunter's safety test to be eligible. I hope this helps. (sic)"
For his comments, the actor received a backlash from anti-hunting Twitter users and many were disheartened to see Chris congratulate the murder of the deer.
One wrote: "Knew Christ Pratt was a hunting fan already, but seeing him congratulate someone on the slaughter of a deer on twitter? Ugh. (sic)"
Back in 2015, Chris was widely criticised when he discussed his love of hunting.
At the time, the Hollywood actor said: "The thing inside me that drives me to go out and hunt is very animal. But the remorse, emotion and respect I feel, and the closeness to God that I feel when I'm out there, is my humanity.
"It's an opportunity for me to explore what parts of me are animal and what parts of me are human."
