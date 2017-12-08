Niall Horan's festive pub crawl

Niall Horan is gearing up to take part in a festive pub crawl with his friends over Christmas.

The 24-year-old singer can't wait to head back to his native Ireland for the festive season later this month, and has revealed the one tradition he is most looking forward to is taking part in "The 12 Pubs of Christmas" event, where he and his friends make their away around the local bars, completing challenges along the way.

When asked if he was doing anything special for the holidays, the 'Slow Hands' singer said: "Just see all the people that I don't get to see from one end of the year to the other. We always do like ... all my mates from school, there's like 15 or 16 of us, and we do this thing called The 12 Pubs of Christmas.

"So basically there's 26 pubs in one mile in my hometown, and there's about 14,000 people so it's well spread you know? You've got room in the pub when you go in. So you just go round, and there's rules, like between [pubs] four and five you have to link arms with one of your mates and walk backwards to the next pub, and you have a certain amount of time to drink.