Matt Smith praises Kim Kardashian West

Matt Smith thinks Kim Kardashian West is "amazing".

The 35-year-old actor is currently starring as British royal Prince Philip in Netflix drama series 'The Crown', and has said that whilst he wouldn't necessarily call the reality star and her famous family "America's Royal Family", he does have a soft spot for the 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star.

His admission came after a fan asked during an appearance of 'Watch What Happens Live' who he and his co-star Claire Foy are most like when it comes to "America's royal family", the Kardashians.

Show host Andy Cohen then stated: "I don't know that the Kardashians are America's Royal Family."

To which Matt quipped: "They're the best you've got."

The former 'Doctor Who' star then revealed he is in fact a fan of 37-year-old Kim Kardashian West - who has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - as he dubbed her as "amazing".

He said: "I love Kim Kardashian. I think she's sort of amazing."

Kim isn't the only star Matt has offered his opinion on lately, as he recently spoke about feeling "sorry" for American actress Meghan Markle, because of the publicity she will face now that she has become engaged to Prince Harry.

Matt said: "I feel sorry for her.

"It's such a transition in her life, and it's such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she's marrying the prince of Britain - how exciting for her."