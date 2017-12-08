Tobey Maguire's lasting love for Jennifer Meyer

Tobey Maguire still has "a ton of love" for his former wife Jennifer Meyer.

The 42-year-old actor was married to the jewellery designer - with whom he has Ruby, 11, and Otis, eight - for 10 years prior to the finalisation of their divorce earlier this year, and despite going their separate ways, the pair remain close, although there is reportedly no chance of them rekindling their romance.

A source said: "There is a ton of love between them, and they are like family. They support one another and will always be there, but there is nothing romantic. That ship has sailed.

"They have remained very good friends and are great co-parents to their children. They really get along and want things to be as normal and amicable as possible."

The insider claims 'The Great Gatsby' actor and his former spouse find themselves in a lot of "social situations together" as they have the same friend circles.

They added to E! News: "Tobey and Jen share the same friend group and are often in social situations together, so they are on their best behaviour. Tobey will even tell Jen when he's going out to a club to party, and Jen's response is always 'Have fun!' They are at that stage now."

Tobey and Jennifer announced their split in October 2016, and said their two children are their top priority.

In a joint statement at the time, they said: "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple.

"As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

The couple tied the knot in 2007 - four years after they met - in a ceremony in Hawaii in front of their close family and friends.