Kate Hudson gushes about beau Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has a "really powerful" connection with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and his family.

The 'Almost Famous' actress has been in a relationship with the musician - who she first met 15 years ago through his step sisters Sara and Erin Foster - for some time following a slow-burning romance, and says because they had been friends for years before dating they had a head start as they knew each other inside out.

Appearing on 'The Talk' on Friday (08.12.17), Kate gushed: "We've known each other for 15 years; he's my best friend's stepbrother.

"We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, 'Oh, you're like that?'

"In terms of family, I've known his family forever.

"To have that connection is really powerful."

The 38-year-old beauty recently marked her first-date anniversary with Danny with a touching Instagram post.

Kate took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of the pair kissing on a bridge, whilst Danny was holding his dog on a leash.

The 'Bride Wars' star also revealed how on their first-ever meeting, Danny didn't kiss her, but that their smooch yesterday was "much sweeter".

The actress - who has sons Ryder, 13, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, six, with her Muse rocker ex-fiance Matt Bellamy - captioned the post: "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!