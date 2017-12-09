Jason Aldean and wife thankful for extra time with newborn son

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are thankful they've been able to spend more time with their newborn son.

The 40-year-old country singer and his make-up artist spouse welcomed their son Memphis into the world last Saturday (02.12.17), a week earlier than the baby's due date, and are feeling "so blessed" to be enjoying their little boy sooner than they expected.

Memphis came into the world just over two months after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas whilst Jason was performing, and Brittany shared how welcoming a child into the world has made them feel "a trillion times better"" after a difficult time.

Alongside a picture of her and Jason, with the latter cradling their nine-day-old son, posted on Instagram, she captioned the post: "Today was Memphis' due date, but thankfully he came a week early so we get more time with him

You make life a trillion times better, little man!! We love you SO much #sleepyparents #ohsoblessed (sic)"

When Memphis was born, Jason said he was feeling "so blessed" with their new arrival after the "rollercoaster ride" of a year.

He wrote on Instagram: "So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar (sic)"

Whilst Brittany shared on her own account: "Memphis Aldean Williams, Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz. There are truly no words for the love we feel. Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging ... HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! (sic)"