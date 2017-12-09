Family Christmas Day a joyous event

Families came together to enjoy a day picking out their Christmas trees, getting their faces painted and even taking a wagon ride during the Christmas Family Day at Connon Nurseries on Sat., Dec. 9.
Laughter, joy and the festive spirit was all around as those young and old took part in the Christmas event.
Families came together to enjoy a day picking out their Christmas trees, getting their faces painted and even taking a wagon ride during the Christmas Family Day at Connon Nurseries on Sat., Dec. 9.
Laughter, joy and the festive spirit was all around as those young and old took part in the Christmas event.
Families came together to enjoy a day picking out their Christmas trees, getting their faces painted and even taking a wagon ride during the Christmas Family Day at Connon Nurseries on Sat., Dec. 9.
Laughter, joy and the festive spirit was all around as those young and old took part in the Christmas event.