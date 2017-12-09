Holiday sale at Beverly Community Centre supports Flamborough Food Bank

An assortment of treasures were to be found at the Holiday Sale held at the Beverly Community Centre on Sat., Dec.9.
Approximately 26 vendors were on hand selling their wares during the event with donations going to support the Flamborough Food Bank.
An assortment of treasures were to be found at the Holiday Sale held at the Beverly Community Centre on Sat., Dec.9.
Approximately 26 vendors were on hand selling their wares during the event with donations going to support the Flamborough Food Bank.
An assortment of treasures were to be found at the Holiday Sale held at the Beverly Community Centre on Sat., Dec.9.
Approximately 26 vendors were on hand selling their wares during the event with donations going to support the Flamborough Food Bank.