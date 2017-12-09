Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are loved up

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie looked loved up as they dined out in Miami.

The couple shared a kiss as they enjoyed a meal at Sugar Factory on Friday night (09.12.17). They were in Miami for international art fair Art Basel.

It comes after a source revealed Sofia has been "great" for Scott and has made a "big impact" on his life.

They said: "She's been great for him. She's made a big impact on his life and hasn't partied at all since they met. They've been travelling together to Mexico, New York and Venice and just hanging out. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy."

And Sofia previously revealed her father Lionel is "very supportive" of her relationship with Scott.

She said: "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means."

However, Lionel had previously expressed concern at the 15 year age gap between his daughter and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

He said: "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on. I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

Whilst a source added previously: "He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that. He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott's playboy ways and he doesn't want to see his daughter get hurt."