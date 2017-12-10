Selena Gomez's 'special bond' with Bieber's mother

Selena Gomez has a "special bond" with Justin Bieber's mother.

The 25-year-old singer recently rekindled her on/off relationship with 23-year-old Justin and his mother Pattie Mallette is thrilled about their reconciliation.

She told PEOPLE: "I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious. I can't really speak on their relationship, that's between them."

And Pattie also insisted that being in a serious relationship keeps Justin more "grounded" in Hollywood.

She explained: "I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded. I think there's so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it's important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them."

Pattie also revealed that her son - who axed the final dates on his 'Purpose' world tour earlier this year - is concentrating on his faith and trying to find balance in his life right now.

She said: "I think he's just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters. I think he's trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance," she said. "I feel like he's growing up and I'm really proud of him."

Meanwhile, Selena recently gave some insight into her reconciliation with Justin.

She said: "I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."