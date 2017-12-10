Mark Feehily hopes to marry his boyfriend

Mark Feehily dreams of marrying his boyfriend in the future.

The 37-year-old singer - who publicly revealed he was gay in 2005 - has admitted his long-term ambition is to tie the knot with his partner, having lived with him for years.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Mark explained: "I'm a traditionalist at heart and it's always gonna be one of my dreams in the future to get married - but both of us are very laid back on that front.

"Sometimes people base everything on getting married but we're happy as we are at the moment with the way things are going. There's no pressure on that at the moment."

The former Westlife star was previously engaged to British fashion photographer Kevin McDaid, until they split in 2011.

But Mark's current relationship is much more low-key, because his unnamed partner isn't interested in fame.

He shared: "He's quite a private guy, he stays away from the limelight. He's a really fun guy but he's not in the music or entertainment scene but he doesn't like the red carpet.

"Like, I went to the EMAs the other night and he didn't want to come because he's happy to do his thing and let me do my thing when it comes to work. I've managed to get him to one or two events. But I think that's quite important to us and it's important to me to respect that.

"As much as it's my decision to be on the red carpet it's his to not bother with all that, and it is really nice because there's a lot of people out there who would love to be on the red carpet with you to the point that you'd wonder if it was you or the red carpet they were after."