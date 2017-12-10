Ellie Goulding smitten with new man

Ellie Goulding's relationship with Caspar Jopling is getting serious.

The 30-year-old singer is so smitten with the art dealer - who was a former Team GB rower - that she has been basing herself in New York as much as possible in order to spend time with him.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: "It's a big commitment but Ellie doesn't want to endure a transatlantic romance.

"She is in the fortunate position where her job enables her to be based in Â­different countries when her schedule isn't packed with promo duties and shows.

"Currently it's much easier for her to travel than it is for Caspar, and Ellie is willing to put the work in.

"Any free time she has is mainly spent in New York and it really helps that she loves spending time there.

"She hasn't moved over full-time as she still has her pad in London but who knows what the future holds?"

Caspar is currently working at auction house Sotheby's in New York and Ellie is head over heels for him.

The insider said: "Caspar has become a rock to Ellie.

"He helped her earlier this year when she was suffering from exhaustion and needed a break from the industry."