Sherman-Palladino digs into standup world

"It wasn't just about the standup," Palladino said of the series. "It was also the time and what happens to a woman back in that era."

Like many characters in the Sherman-Palladino universe, Midge is a sharp-witted fast talker and has drawn comparisons to Joan Rivers. Sherman-Palladino conceded there are some parallels between the two ("I guess the fact that Joan was brave ... and out there and still dressed cute," she said) but added she didn't model the character after the late comedy star.

"Her story was very different, her comedy was very different," said Sherman-Palladino.

"Joan wanted to be an actress. She wanted to be a very serious actress and comedy, to her, was the day job, the thing that paid the bills.... Whereas Midge, comedy is everything. It's a brand new exciting outlet."

It's also an outlet that can be rough for many and "Midge is going to face every circumstance, every obstacle that comes in the path of every standup," said Sherman-Palladino.

Finding the right actress to nail Midge's lightning-fast dialogue and exaggerated mannerisms onstage "was hellacious," said Sherman-Palladino.

After an exhausting audition process, they found Brosnahan through an L.A. casting director. She had mostly done drama up to that point but had a certain spark.

"I'm the queen of uncastable characters," Sherman-Palladino said with a laugh.

Early in the first episode, audiences see Midge and her husband working together to craft his comedy act, which brings to mind the personal and professional relationship of the series creators.

The two said while they also "bounce a lot off each other all the time," they are careful to write and direct separately as well.

"People ask us, 'How do you spend all day together?' We don't spend all day together," said Palladino. "If we have a really, really late-night dinner that we can squeeze in, it's often like, 'So, what was your day like today? What did you do?'

"When we're working on the same project ... that's how we made it work.... We have this thing that we share that's also healthily separate."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press