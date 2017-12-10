Ruby Rose always wanted kids

Ruby Rose has "always wanted" children.

The 'Orange Is The New Black' star - who is currently dating singer Jessica Origliasso - would love to have at least two kids in the future but says that is not on the cards right now as she would want to be close to her family when she has one of her own.

She said: "I'm a romantic and when I was younger my head would go straight to marriage and family. Those relationships didn't work out but they were amazing, so there are no hard feelings. I don't know [about marriage]. I know that we love each other very much and we're inseparable. We both cook. I'm better at side dishes and she does the whole meal - I don't have the patience for that ...

"I have always wanted kids but I couldn't raise my children far away from my mum and my grandparents. I'm not ready to do that now. I've just started in film and I'm getting amazing opportunities, but eventually I would like to move to somewhere in Australia by the beach, have a couple of kids and ten animals. That would be the dream."

Ruby and Jessica were together in the past but she admits it didn't work out because they were both "wild and rebelling".

She added to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: "We tried but we couldn't have been in a relationship back then because we were both drinking, we were both wild and rebelling. It's different [now].

"The clichÃ© that you can't live with somebody until you love yourself is true. There is something about leaving your 20s behind that means you stop sweating the small stuff and realise that it doesn't matter if you think, 'I was prettier or thinner when I was 21'. Yeah, maybe ... but I was miserable."