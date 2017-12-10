Anastacia is "single with a smile".

The 49-year-old singer is happy being on her own but admits she does like "a bit of romance and fun".

She said: "I am single - with a smile. I am constantly touring and I have no serious relationship in my life.

"But I do like a bit of romance and fun, so I'm not always on my own. I don't know whether I will ever get married again. That's a big question and a big decision."

And the 'Left Outside Alone' hitmaker is excited to turn 50 next year and says she feels sexier now than she did in her 20s and 30s.

She added: "I turn 50 next year and I can't wait. I feel wiser, I feel stronger, I feel sexier and more comfortable in my own skin than I ever did in my 20s and 30s when I thought I was Miss Piggy because I wasn't tall with blue eyes and long legs. I was 30 when I was first discovered and was told by record companies and producers that I had to say I was 23.

"I hated lying and after six years I came clean. Hiding my age for that time has made me very proud of my real age. When I was younger I had all sorts of insecurities. I thought I was unattractive. The older I get the more I see myself in a positive way - roll on 50."

Anastacia admitted she still has Botox but insists she is not "obsessed" about it anymore.

She told You magazine: "I still have Botox but I'm not obsessed any more. In my 30s I was crazy for Botox, it was part of having to lie about my age and thinking I needed to keep up the lie. Then I stopped [when she was 42]. Now I have Botox once a year: I have a needle put into the creases between my eyebrows. I'm not going to lie about it but I'm also not going to overdo it. Once a year is enough."