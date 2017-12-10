Jodie Foster makes movies to "figure out who she is".

The 55-year-old actress and director has revealed just why she likes to make movies and says it helps her "evolve" as a person.

She told The Observer newspaper: "Some directors love cranes and CGI and spectacle, but that is not why I make movies. I feel like I make movies because there are things I have to say in order to figure out who I am or my place in the world, or for me to evolve as a person. But until you get to the end of your movie you don't always realise why you were obsessed with that particular thing."

It comes after Jodie admitted she has found acting "cruel and hard".

She explained: "I don't think I would have been an actor had I not been thrown into it at the age of three. It's just not my personality. Maybe that's what's made my work interesting. But it's been really cruel and hard to be an actor ...

"It's hard for me to live with myself as the idea of celebrity. It makes me feel like I'm in a reality show. So I think I've neurotically gone in the other direction. I was raised in the public eye, so you have two options, you guard [your privacy] or you let it be for sale."

Jodie took some time away from acting in 1980 to study English at Yale and she loved the experience because it made her feel normal.

She shared: "I was surrounded by people my own age for the first time in my life. It was my little utopia because I got to believe I was like everybody else."