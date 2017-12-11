Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale reveal son's name

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's son is called Rafa.

The 'Bridesmaids' star gave birth to the couple's second child last month and the pair decided to go for a Latin name to "honour" Bobby's mother's side of the family.

He revealed: "I hadn't given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom's side of the family. And, you know, Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, 'How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.' And that was it."

And Bobby revealed things are going really well in the family household and said that their eldest child Rocco, 22 months, is a great big brother to Rafa.

Asked how things are going, he added to Entertainment Tonight: "It's going great. We're a ... little bit of lack of sleep in the house, but we're doing well ... Rocco's a terrific big brother. He's wonderful with him, and really gentle with him, and my oldest is great with both of them. We couldn't ask for anything more."

Rose could be in for a tough few months now that her second child has been born, as after the birth of Rocco, she revealed that she hadn't left the house in three months because taking care of her son took so much effort.

She admitted: "I'm still in a fog. I haven't even left my apartment in three months. It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I'm ready, I'm exhausted. I'm done, I'm going back in. I don't care! ... I have a new appreciation for motherhood having just become a parent. Really, I've turned around a lot. It's actually very true all the stuff that you go through, all the cliches, which is a big surprise to me. I'm tired, but even so, all of it's great. But you definitely go into a cocoon."