Big Little Lies, Shape of Water lead Golden Globe nominations

'The Shape of Water' and 'Big Little Lies' lead the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
The Guillermo Del Toro-directed drama - which is about a mute custodian - picked up seven nods in the movie categories for the upcoming ceremony, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Director, as well as recognition in the acting categories for Sally Hawking, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, taking it one ahead of journalism saga 'The Post' and murder mystery 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', which each picked up six nods.
The coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama, category will see the three highly-nominated movies contest for the prize alongside war epic 'Dunkirk' and coming-of-age love story 'Call Me By Your Name', while the Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical prize will be awarded to one of 'The Disaster Artist', 'Lady Bird', 'The Greatest Showman', 'I, Tonya' or 'Get Out'.
In the TV categories, 'Big Little Lies' was the frontrunner with six nods, including recognition for stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon - who will go head-to-head along with 'Feud: Bette and Joan' stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and 'The Sinner's Jessica Biel for Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie - and Laura Dern.
Best TV Series, Drama, saw 'The Crown, 'Game of Thrones', 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Stranger Things' and 'This Is Us' all shortlisted for the award, while Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical will be contested by 'Blackish', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Master of None' and 'Smilf'.
As well as 'Big Little Lies', 'Feud: Bette and Joan', 'Fargo', The Sinner' and 'Top of the Lake: China Girl: are nominated for Best Limited Series or TV Movie.
The nominations were unveiled on Monday (11.12.17) morning by Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard, who were joined at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark productions Barry Adelman.
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January.
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards full list of nominations:
FILM:
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
'Call Me By Your Name'
'Dunkirk'
'The Post'
'The Shape of Water'
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
'Get Out'
'The Greatest Showman'
'I, Tonya'
'Lady Bird'
Best Director of a Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'
Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Christopher Nolan, 'Dunkirk'
Ridley Scott, 'All the Money in the World'
Steven Spielberg, 'The Post'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Timothee Chalamet, 'Call Me By Your Name'
Daniel Day Lewis, 'Phantom Thread'
Tom Hanks, 'The Post'
Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'
Denzel Washington, 'Roman J Israel, Esq.'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, 'Molly's Game'
Sally Hawking, 'The Shape of Water'
Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Meryl Streep, 'The Post'
Michelle Williams, 'All the Money in the World'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Steve Carrel, 'Battle of the Sexes'
Ansel Elgort, 'Baby Driver'
James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'
Hugh Jackman, 'The Greatest Showman'
Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get out'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Judi Dench, 'Victoria & Abdul'
Helen Mirren, 'The Leisure Seeker'
Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'
Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'
Emma Stone, 'Battle of the Sexes'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
William Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'
Armie Hammer, 'Call Me By Your Name'
Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape of Water'
Christopher Plummer, 'All the Money in the World'
Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'
Hong Chau, 'Downsizing'
Alison Janney, 'I, Tonya'
Laurie Metcalfe, 'Lady Bird'
Octavia Spencer, 'The Shape of Water'
Best Screenplay:
'The Shape of Water'
'Lady Bird'
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
'The Post'
'Molly's Game'
Best Original Score:
Carter Burwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Alexander Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'
Johnny Greenwood, 'Phantom Thread'
John Williams, 'The Post'
Hans Zimmer, 'Dunkirk'
Best Animated Feature:
'The Boss Baby'
'The Breadwinner'
'Coco'
'Ferdinand'
'Loving Vincent'
Best Foreign Language Film:
'A Fantastic Woman'
'First They Killed My Father'
'In the Fade'
'Loveless'
'The Square'
Best Original Song :
'Remember Me', 'Coco'
'This Is Me', 'The Greatest Showman'
'Mighty River', 'Mudbound'
'Home', 'Ferdinand'
'The Star', 'The Star'
TELEVISION:
Best TV Series, Drama:
'The Crown'
'Game of Thrones'
'The Handmaid's Tale'
'Stranger Things'
'This Is Us'
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical:
'Blackish'
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
'Master of None'
'Smilf'
Best Limited Series or TV Movie:
'Big Little Lies'
'Fargo'
'Feud: Bette and Joan'
'The Sinner'
'Top of the Lake: China Girl'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:
Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
Sterling K Brown, 'This Is Us'
Freddie Highmore, 'The Good Doctor'
Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
Liev Schrieber, 'Ray Donovan'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:
Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'
Claire Foy, 'The Crown'
Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Deuce'
Katherine Langford, '13 Reasons Why'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical:
Anthony Anderson, 'Blackish'
Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'
Kevin Bacon, 'I Love Dick'
William H Macy, 'Shameless'
Eric McCormack, 'Will and Grace'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical:
Pamela Adlon, 'Better Things
Alison Brie, 'Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Issar Rae, 'Insecure
Frankie Shaw, 'Smilf'
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'
Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Chrissy Metz, 'This Is Us'
Michelle Pfeiffer, 'The Wizard of Lies'
Shailene Woodley, 'Big Little Lies'
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'
Alfred Molina, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
Christian Slater, 'Mr. Robot'
Bill Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'
David Thewlis, 'Fargo'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Robert De Niro, 'Wizard of Lies'
Jude Law, 'The Young Pope'
Kyle MacLachlan 'Twin Peaks'
Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'
Geoffrey Rush, 'Genius'
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie:
Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'
Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'
Jessica Lange, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
Susan Sarandon, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
Jessica Biel, 'The Sinner'
