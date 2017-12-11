Big Little Lies, Shape of Water lead Golden Globe nominations

'The Shape of Water' and 'Big Little Lies' lead the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The Guillermo Del Toro-directed drama - which is about a mute custodian - picked up seven nods in the movie categories for the upcoming ceremony, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Director, as well as recognition in the acting categories for Sally Hawking, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, taking it one ahead of journalism saga 'The Post' and murder mystery 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', which each picked up six nods.

The coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama, category will see the three highly-nominated movies contest for the prize alongside war epic 'Dunkirk' and coming-of-age love story 'Call Me By Your Name', while the Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical prize will be awarded to one of 'The Disaster Artist', 'Lady Bird', 'The Greatest Showman', 'I, Tonya' or 'Get Out'.

In the TV categories, 'Big Little Lies' was the frontrunner with six nods, including recognition for stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon - who will go head-to-head along with 'Feud: Bette and Joan' stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and 'The Sinner's Jessica Biel for Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie - and Laura Dern.