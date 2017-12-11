Josh Homme apologises after kicking photographer

Josh Homme has apologised profusely after he allegedly kicked a photographer at a recent concert.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman has confessed to "making a lot of mistakes" in his life after admitting to knocking Shutterstock employee Chelsea Lauren's equipment flying at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas show at The Forum, Los Angeles on Saturday night (09.12.17).

Professing how sorry he is, calling himself a "total d**k", in a teary two-minute video posted on Twitter, the 44-year-old musician said: "I don't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d**k and I'm truly sorry and I hope you're OK."

The 'Little Sister' singer - who has 22-month-old son Wolf, six-year-old Orrin and 11-year-old Camille with wife Brody Dalle - said that his actions means he has "failed" as a husband, father and friend.

He continued: "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them. I apologise for that to you. I want to be a good man but I think last night I definitely failed at that.

"That means I failed my family and my friends as well. I don't want them to ever be ashamed or embarrassed about being around me or knowing me."

Before adding that he needs to take some time for himself to prevent himself from messing up in the future.

He added: "I'm gonna have to figure out some stuff I think ... because rock n' roll's a wonderful thing. It's supposed to save and help people, not mess them up."

In a separate note on his band's social media channels, Homme name-checked Chelsea and said he would never "intentionally cause harm to anyone".

He wrote: "Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage.