John Cena's proposal was his greatest moment

John Cena's proposal to Nikki Bella was the "greatest moment" of his life.

The 40-year-old wrestler popped the question to his long-term girlfriend after their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 33 in April and he found it incredibly special seeing his personal and professional lives collide in such a romantic way.

John, who recently rewatched footage of his proposal for the first time, told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think over the years those misconceptions are being shattered one by one. You know, I do have a bold and sometimes stern exterior with the WWE, but moments like me proposing to Nicole in front of 75,000 fans at WrestleMania let's everyone know that there's times that are tough but you're never too ashamed to say you're in love.

"It's the greatest moment of my life. It was like world colliding. WWE has been my family for the last 15 years and Nicole is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with so I was... it was the first time I had the chance to watch it back and it's the best moment of my life."

John had to walk the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new animated movie 'Ferdinand' alone over the weekend because Nikki had been held up due to flight complications, and he admitted he was upset that they missed a rare opportunity to "steal a date" together.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I hate doing these things without her, and I know she wanted to be here but we still got a great movie and I'll be thinking of her when I see it.

"We don't get too much time with each other, and it's kind of a way for us to steal a date out of our schedule so I was looking forward to seeing her. I haven't seen her in a few weeks. I've been going around the world and she's been busy as well."

But the couple are looking forward to the festive season, when they'll have time off to be together.

John said: "I think the gift we both long for is time with each other, so it's both of us consciously carving out a few days to just have the company of each other."