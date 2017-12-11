Hugh Jackman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep react to Golden Globe nods

Hugh Jackman is delighted 'The Greatest Showman' has received the "great reward" of Golden Globe nominations.

The 49-year-old actor has been attached to the movie for several years, so was delighted that all the hard work that has gone into bringing the film to the big screen has resulted in two nods for the upcoming ceremony, with his own portrayal of P.T. Barnum earning him a place on the shortlist for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, and the project getting a second nod for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

He shared a photo of himself alongside co-stars Zendaya and Zac Efron and wrote: "Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears .... giving up was never an option. As it is said - with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes (sic)"

Emma Stone paid tribute to Billie Jean King, the tennis legend she portrays in 'Battle of the Sexes', upon learning she's been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Expressing her thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), she said: "Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King.

She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of Battle of the Sexes', a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

And Billie Jean felt "proud" to see both Emma and her co-star Steve Carell - who played Bobby Riggs - nominated for Golden Globes.

She tweeted: "Congratulations to #EmmaStone and @SteveCarell on their @goldenglobes Best Actress and Best Actor nominations for @billievsbobby! Two great people who delivered two incredible performances. Proud to have played a small part in the film's success! #GoldenGlobes (sic)"

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep is "thrilled" about the recognition 'The Post' has received, including a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama nod for herself, the respective Best Actor nomination for co-star Tom Hanks, and Best Director nod for Steven Spielberg, as well as places on the shortlist in the Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score categories.

She said in a statement: "I'm thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA."