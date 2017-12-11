Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson changed my life

Khloe Kardashian has admitted her "life changed" when she met her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with the basketball player, and has taken to Instagram to share her love for her beau with a heartfelt tribute.

Posting a professional snap from her birthday party earlier this year, Khloe wrote in a short caption: "The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!"

It isn't the first time the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has gushed over the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player to her fans either, as whilst she was revealing her top tips for helping people work out if their partner is "the one", she admitted Tristan makes her feel "like a Queen".

She wrote on her app recently: "You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!

"They make you feel like a queen even when you're a train wreck (i.e., going bats**t with PMS). They don't need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.

"Connection is key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy - even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten. (sic)"

The blonde beauty also dubbed Tristan as "incredible" after he planned her a surprise party for her birthday in June.

Khloe said: "I've never had a surprise party ever.

"We were at dinner and Tristan was so calm. He was as cool as a cucumber. He's good at surprise parties because I had no clue...