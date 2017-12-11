Selena Gomez praises Katherine Langford on Golden Globe nomination

Selena Gomez has praised Katherine Langford's "strength and softness" after she picked up her first Golden Globe nomination.

The 21-year-old Australian actress has been nominated for the best performance by an actress in a drama television series award for her role as Hannah Baker in the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'.

And pop superstar Selena - who worked as a producer on the show - couldn't hide her excitement as she took to social media to share her pride in the young actress.

Posting a professional picture of herself and Katherine at a red carpet event for the launch of the show, 25-year-old Selena said: "AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining! (sic)"

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker also announced that season two of the hit show - which tackles the difficult topic of teenage suicide - has finished filming and is coming soon.

Posting pictures from what appears to be the show's wrap party, Selena wrote: "And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Katherine - whose casting in the series marked her first major role in film or television - released a statement expressing her "sheer excitement" to have landed the prestigious nomination.

It read: "Words can not express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the HFPA this morning for portraying 'Hannah Baker,' a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand. Hannah's story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, and all of our tremendous producers ... and to our incredibly talented cast - who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life. Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in '13 Reasons Why'. I'm forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character."