Dwayne Johnson to be dad again

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is set to become a father for the third time.
The 45-year-old actor and former professional wrestler already has two daughters, Simone, 16 - whom he has with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - and Jasmine, 23 months, with his partner Lauren Hashian, but he has now announced he and Lauren are set to expand their family again as they are expecting their second child, another daughter, together.
Dwayne posted a picture of Jasmine sat underneath a Christmas tree on Instagram on Monday (11.12.17), with a piece of paper above her which read: "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss!"
And the 'Moana' actor captioned the snap: "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby.
"Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis.
"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.
"All girls. Only dude.
"I wouldn't have it any other way.
"#ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime (sic)"
The 'San Andreas' star is no stranger to gushing over his brood either, as he recently took to social media to share his pride over his eldest daughter in honour of her birthday in August.
He wrote: "And just like that my baby girl @simonegjohnson turns 16.
Feels like just yesterday I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered "I'm gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life". She of course cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, "you're the best damn daddy on the planet". True story. (sic)."
The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star has admitted he loves the "awesome young woman" Simone has developed into.
The muscular hunk's post continued: "Happy Birthday honey! I'm so proud of the awesome young woman you've become. (sic)."
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is set to become a father for the third time.
The 45-year-old actor and former professional wrestler already has two daughters, Simone, 16 - whom he has with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - and Jasmine, 23 months, with his partner Lauren Hashian, but he has now announced he and Lauren are set to expand their family again as they are expecting their second child, another daughter, together.
Dwayne posted a picture of Jasmine sat underneath a Christmas tree on Instagram on Monday (11.12.17), with a piece of paper above her which read: "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss!"
And the 'Moana' actor captioned the snap: "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby.
"Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis.
"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.
"All girls. Only dude.
"I wouldn't have it any other way.
"#ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime (sic)"
The 'San Andreas' star is no stranger to gushing over his brood either, as he recently took to social media to share his pride over his eldest daughter in honour of her birthday in August.
He wrote: "And just like that my baby girl @simonegjohnson turns 16.
Feels like just yesterday I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered "I'm gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life". She of course cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, "you're the best damn daddy on the planet". True story. (sic)."
The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star has admitted he loves the "awesome young woman" Simone has developed into.
The muscular hunk's post continued: "Happy Birthday honey! I'm so proud of the awesome young woman you've become. (sic)."
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is set to become a father for the third time.
The 45-year-old actor and former professional wrestler already has two daughters, Simone, 16 - whom he has with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - and Jasmine, 23 months, with his partner Lauren Hashian, but he has now announced he and Lauren are set to expand their family again as they are expecting their second child, another daughter, together.
Dwayne posted a picture of Jasmine sat underneath a Christmas tree on Instagram on Monday (11.12.17), with a piece of paper above her which read: "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss!"
And the 'Moana' actor captioned the snap: "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby.
"Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis.
"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.
"All girls. Only dude.
"I wouldn't have it any other way.
"#ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime (sic)"
The 'San Andreas' star is no stranger to gushing over his brood either, as he recently took to social media to share his pride over his eldest daughter in honour of her birthday in August.
He wrote: "And just like that my baby girl @simonegjohnson turns 16.
Feels like just yesterday I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered "I'm gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life". She of course cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, "you're the best damn daddy on the planet". True story. (sic)."
The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star has admitted he loves the "awesome young woman" Simone has developed into.
The muscular hunk's post continued: "Happy Birthday honey! I'm so proud of the awesome young woman you've become. (sic)."