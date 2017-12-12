Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's musical life

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's life is like a "musical".

The 'Used To Love You' hitmaker has quipped that her and her beau only sing to each other rather than speak.

She joked: "We're like we're in a musical constantly and we just sing. We actually don't talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like 'I love you', like it's pretty much the whole time like how great we are."

Gwen also opened up about the pair's Christmas plans and revealed that the couple did an "Italian Christmas" last year.

Speaking to Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis on Williams Sonoma's Facebook Live on Monday (11.12.17), she added: "Last year, we did homemade gnocchi, potato gnocchi, we did lasagna, which is my mom's recipe, which is the reason why I say it's like a '50s recipe because you use like a packet so I know that's like illegal for you guys ... but it's my mom's recipe from my grandma that is not Italian, so anyways, it's still the family recipe."

Meanwhile, Gwen previously revealed her boyfriend's "big heart" and "sense of humour" are some of his "sexiest" qualities.

She said: "I feel totally responsible because he's just so not that person. He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot, you can never convince him to do it. For me its just that big old heart, and that sense of humour. He doesn't even take himself seriously, and he's just such an incredible person. And that's sexy to me."

Blake was recently given the Sexiest Man Alive accolade but Gwen had to "convince" him to take it.

She admitted: This is not his thing at all. I feel responsible about this ... I had to convince him. [I told him], 'Why would you not do it?'"