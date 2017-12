KhloÃ© Kardashian's LA birth

Khloé Kardashian is planning to give birth in Los Angeles.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is reportedly pregnant with her partner Tristan Thompson's baby - is also planning a "low-key" baby shower to celebrate the baby's impending arrival.

A source said: "Khloé wants to give birth in Los Angeles. That's the plan right now. For Christmas, Khloé wants to be with her family ... Khloé seems very happy. She doesn't really talk about the baby. She hasn't had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled. It'll be low-key like Kylie's."

The 33-year-old television personality is now deciding with Tristan where it is best they spend Christmas as he has a game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

The insider added to People magazine: "Tristan has a game on Christmas Day, so they are still deciding if they will celebrate together, or apart. Either way, they are spending New Year's together."

It comes after Khloé gushed about how she feels "truly blessed" to have Tristan in her life.

She shared: "Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am. I thank God every day for this life. It's important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative.

"I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life! He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love. I cannot tell you how much this centers me and keeps me sane throughout my life ... all that I have, I give THANKS to God (sic)"