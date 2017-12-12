Dwayne Johnson jokes he'll name baby after Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson has joked he will name his third child after Kevin Hart.

The 45-year-old actor recently announced his partner Lauren Hashian - who he has 23-month-old Jasmine with - is pregnant with their second daughter, and the 'Moana' star has teased out of "honor and respect" for his 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' co-star and "bestie" the couple may give their baby the moniker "Kevina".

Speaking about the exciting news to 'Entertainment Tonight', the former professional wrestler - who was known as The Rock - said: "I'm very, very blessed."

Kevin, 38, added: "Word on the street, the name is Kevina... Kevina Johnson."

To which Dwayne - who also has 16-year-old daughter Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - replied: "I talked to Lauren - we may name her Kevina ... out of the honor and respect I have for my bestie here."

The 'Central Intelligence' star publicly declared he was expanding his brood on Monday (11.12.17), as he posted a photograph of his youngest child sitting underneath a Christmas tree while holding a piece of paper above her.

The note read: "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss! (sic)".

And the post, which was shared on Dwayne's Instagram account, was captioned: "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby.

"Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis.

"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.