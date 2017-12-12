Selena Gomez's 'positive influence' on Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's mother thinks Selena Gomez has a "positive influence" on his life.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker is "very close" to his mum Pattie Mallette and she is said to be delighted he has rekindled his relationship with his former on/off lover, partly because he has been "a lot more motivated" since they reconciled.

A source said: "She thinks she's a positive influence in his life. Justin has been a lot more motivated since they've rekindled.

"Justin has a very close relationship with his mother and wouldn't pursue a relationship with someone that his mom didn't like."

Justin's dad Jeremy Bieber is also said to approve of the 25-year-old singer-and-actress dating his son once again, and the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker is said to be keen to prove "how far he has come" since his younger years.

Another source told E!: "His parents love Selena. That want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl

"They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life.

"They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come."

The 23-year-old star's mother recently admitted she has a "special bond" with Selena.

She said: "I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her.