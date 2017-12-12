Heated passions on 'Call Me By Your Name' set

Chalamet, who was 19 at the time, took a crash course in Italian and learned piano to get into Elio's mindset.

"I felt like I did away with parts of me that wouldn't appropriately bleed into the character," he said.

Other passions were rampant throughout the shoot, Chalamet added, particularly when it came to Guadagnino. One day, the director became convinced his infatuation for the sprawling Italian villa where the film is set should be made official on paper.

"Luca had an urge, because he fell in love with it, to purchase it," Chalamet said.

"I think there was like a squad of 10 people who were like, 'No, no, no. That is a bad idea.'"

The director snapped out of it and decided it wasn't the best investment.

When filming on "Call Me By Your Name" wrapped at summer's end, Chalamet found it difficult to resume a normal life in New York, where the intensity of daily life carried a much colder energy.

"I struggled deeply in the fall," he said. "Going back to school and feeling like what's happened? Did that just happen?"

When "Call Me By Your Name" captured rave reviews at both the Sundance and Toronto film festivals, it brought the actors back to the dream world they inhabited for a brief time.

But there could be some hurdles on the path to award season. The film is already generating controversy, with some questioning the age gap between the characters and others wondering why both lead roles went to straight actors.

None of this has slowed Guadagnino, who has felt a similar longing for the days of shooting. He told the actors he's already working on the script for a sequel, one that would reveal more about Hammer's character.

"It opens with a steamy scene with Oliver," he said. "And I'm not teasing, it's true."

Hammer smiles when confronted with the increasing likelihood he'll be asked to reprise his role. Even though he's still hesitant, he admits it wouldn't be easy to turn down another passionate summer in Italy.

"If they actually came to me and were like, 'Hey we're doing another one.' I'd be like, 'I'm in,'" he said.

---

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press