Christina Perri is married

Christina Perri and her partner Paul Costabile have tied the knot.

The 'Thousand Years' hitmaker and the entertainment reporter - who are currently expecting their first child together - have officially taken the step to becoming husband and wife, after they held their nuptials on Tuesday (12.12.17).

Christina, 31, announced the news on Instagram with an adorable snap of he pair dancing together.

She wrote: "on this day four years ago, we met. today, WE GOT MARRIED!!! (sic)"

And Paul, 30, wasn't shy when it came to gushing over his new spouse on social media either, as he also took to his photo sharing account to post a glowing tribute to his "dream girl".

He wrote: "4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I'm the proudest I've EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I've ever known now my wife!!! Whoa. I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family's love and support and this unforgettable year. And for friends and fam wondering... invites to an official shindig coming soon...now I'm going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy. (sic)"

The couple announced their engagement in June this year, and two months later in August, they revealed they are expecting a child together.

The 'Jar of Hearts' hitmaker shared a picture of her from a side profile to show of her growing baby bump, whilst her three-year-old niece Tesla is captured touching her swelling belly whilst smiling.

And across the image it had the words "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon (sic)" emblazoned across the top with an arrow pointing to the brunette beauty.

The sweet image, which has been edited with a black and white filter, was posted on Christina's Instagram account, and has been captioned: "guess what? (sic)."